Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $21.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
