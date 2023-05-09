Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $6.91. Lucid Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 10,606,612 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 39.86% and a negative net margin of 214.49%. The firm had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group Trading Down 8.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Lucid Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.11.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.