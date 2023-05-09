Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Down to $47.89

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.89, but opened at $45.00. Lumentum shares last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 322,177 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.93.

Lumentum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 129.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

