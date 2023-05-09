Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 19,380 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Comcast comprises approximately 1.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Trading Down 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. 2,631,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,887,031. The firm has a market cap of $166.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.