Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,279. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.