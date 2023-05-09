Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $450,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Machina Capital S.A.S. reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in AON were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of AON by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AON traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $333.64. 95,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $334.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.79.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

