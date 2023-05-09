Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $377,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after buying an additional 99,290 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,533 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 186,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,112. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.