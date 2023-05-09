Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $400,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

CPT stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.34. 61,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,138. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

