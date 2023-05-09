Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,066.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 219,337 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. 368,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

