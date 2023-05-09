Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,263. The company has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.65.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

