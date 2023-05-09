Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Loews were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Loews by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Loews by 3.4% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Loews by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $539,413. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Loews Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE L traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $58.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

