Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 1,992 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Down 1.2 %

Incyte stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 99,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $64.97 and a 12 month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.