MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MTSI. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.40.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,925,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,789 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,040. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

