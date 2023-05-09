Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGNI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 32,940.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 349,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 348,842 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 730,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

