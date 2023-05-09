Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGY. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.