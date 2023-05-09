Maiar DEX Price Tops $0.0000 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $19.51 million and approximately $40,032.44 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,624.78 or 1.00022910 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000581 USD and is down -5.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $272,144.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

