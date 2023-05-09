MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Issues Earnings Results

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 238.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

MannKind Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 2,536,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,606. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MannKind

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,474.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,000. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 14.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in MannKind by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 83,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MannKind by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 64,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

