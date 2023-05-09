Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.18

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 23548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares in the company, valued at $183,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,056,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,420,000 after buying an additional 472,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 179,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,133,000 after acquiring an additional 129,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

