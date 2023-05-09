Mark D. Papermaster Sells 30,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.06. 68,471,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,181,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

