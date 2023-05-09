Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.90

Shares of Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 8146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

Marui Group Stock Up 22.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.52.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

