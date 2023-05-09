Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.415-2.460 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $3.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,723. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average of $161.51. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 98.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

