Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

MASI traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.25. The stock had a trading volume of 435,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,723. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.81 and a 200 day moving average of $161.17.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Masimo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 98.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

