Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $100.38 and last traded at $99.71, with a volume of 38560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.
The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Masonite International Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.60.
About Masonite International
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masonite International (DOOR)
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
- Palantir: Bottoming On Unprecedented Demand
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
- Is Alteryx Stock Presenting a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.