Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $100.38 and last traded at $99.71, with a volume of 38560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.60.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.