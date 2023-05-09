Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Masonite International updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-8.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$8.25 EPS.

Masonite International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DOOR opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.60. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.36.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.