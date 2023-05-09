Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Director Emily M. Liggett Sells 2,398 Shares

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Materion Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Materion stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 61,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.08. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $121.29.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CL King upped their price target on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
Materion Company Profile
Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Materion (MTRN)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.