Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Director Emily M. Liggett Sells 2,398 Shares

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Materion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Materion stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $103.64. The company had a trading volume of 61,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.08. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $121.29.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Materion by 948.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Materion by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 30.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CL King upped their price target on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Further Reading

