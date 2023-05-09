Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.00 million-$40.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.50 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.27 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 2,998,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.96 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 81.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,228.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,228.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 868,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after purchasing an additional 775,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Matterport by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 261,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Matterport by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Matterport by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Matterport by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,015,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 412,627 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.