McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,051 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $296.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.70. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

