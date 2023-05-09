McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sidoti upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $90.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 22.34%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $166,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $553,514.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $166,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.