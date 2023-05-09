McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.75.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $25.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.57. 1,460,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.13. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

