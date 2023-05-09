Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $252.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MEDP. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of MEDP opened at $209.52 on Monday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $128.99 and a 12-month high of $241.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.30.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Medpace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

