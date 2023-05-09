Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after purchasing an additional 608,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,221,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

