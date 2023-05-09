Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.14. 1,652,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

