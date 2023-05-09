Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,561 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $491.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $486.39 and a 200 day moving average of $504.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

