Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $51,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6,818.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.16. The company had a trading volume of 531,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,942. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

