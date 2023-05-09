Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 357,298 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,322,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,298 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $245,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,903,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,904,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.12. 1,086,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.