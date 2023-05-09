Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $113.73 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,226 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.37% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $113,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 268,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 88,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 37,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 498,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

