Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $44.27 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,477,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,158,693. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $190.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

