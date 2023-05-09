Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 256,226 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,226 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $137,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.85. The company had a trading volume of 217,947 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

