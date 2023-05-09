Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 859.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644,791 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 4.51% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $70,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. 170,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,533. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

