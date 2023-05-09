Mercer International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 20,082 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,191% compared to the typical daily volume of 468 call options.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Mercer International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,029. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $600.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.