Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Decreased by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,512 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,073 shares of company stock worth $57,755,134 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
