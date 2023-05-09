MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Receives $17.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

MeridianLink Price Performance

NYSE MLNK opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 0.73. MeridianLink has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MeridianLink by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

