Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $126.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $130.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $551,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,083 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,071. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,488,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $23,752,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $23,345,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

