Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 6.7%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.92. 1,562,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,533,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on MRSN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.
Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.
Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 278,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 521,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Articles
