Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 6.7%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.92. 1,562,541 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,533,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRSN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.26% and a negative return on equity of 178.80%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 278,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,665,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 521,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

