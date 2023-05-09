Michael S. Gadd Sells 6,126 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $196,583.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 2.6 %

CLW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. 80,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.80. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at about $981,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $445,672,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

