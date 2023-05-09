Michael S. Gadd Sells 6,126 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $196,583.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,922.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Clearwater Paper Stock Down 2.6 %
CLW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. 80,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.80. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.65.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
See Also
