Middlesex Water to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,256. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $96.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)
- Palantir: Bottoming On Unprecedented Demand
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
- Is Alteryx Stock Presenting a Buying Opportunity?
- Is Tech Stocks’ Dominance A Warning Signal For The Broad Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.