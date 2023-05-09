Middlesex Water to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,256. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $96.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $38.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

