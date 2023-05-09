Miles Ingrey-Counter Acquires 16 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 949 ($11.97) per share, with a total value of £151.84 ($191.60).

Avon Protection Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 957.12 ($12.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Avon Protection plc has a one year low of GBX 732 ($9.24) and a one year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.08). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 932.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,016.10. The company has a market capitalization of £289.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,286.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Avon Protection’s payout ratio is presently -24,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Avon Protection

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.67) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.88) price objective on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

