Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.94.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
