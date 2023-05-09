Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %
MDLZ opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)
- Is Tech Stocks’ Dominance A Warning Signal For The Broad Market?
- Can Devon Energy’s Double-Digit Yields Be Sustained?
- J&J Kenvue Spinoff Aims To Give Investors A Healthy Return
- Corporate Travel Rebound May Keep Marriott Stock Traveling Higher
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.