Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

