Moore Capital Management LP Acquires 31,969 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,787.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 330,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 321,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mass Ave Global Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.78. 4,097,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,352,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

